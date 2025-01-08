Pune: Stray Dogs Seen Eating Partially Burnt Human Remains at Vaikunth Crematorium, Shocking Video Surfaces

Pune, Maharashtra (January 8, 2024): A horrific incident at Pune's Vaikunth Crematorium has shocked the city. On Wednesday morning, stray dogs were found mutilating and eating the partially burned remains of a human body. A video of the incident, which surfaced on Wednesday, has gone viral.

The incident has raised serious questions about the Pune Municipal Corporation’s management. It is believed to have been caused by negligence on the part of those responsible for cremating bodies. Allegations suggest that the bodies are not being completely incinerated, leaving partially burnt remains easily accessible to stray dogs.

Read Also | Pune Shocker: Broken Knife Piece Found in Pizza Ordered Online

The lack of proper surveillance and security measures at the crematorium after cremation has allowed stray dogs to enter.

The incident has sparked outrage among citizens who have condemned the desecration of human remains. There are growing demands for strict action against those responsible. The public is calling on the municipal corporation to take immediate steps to improve security at the crematorium.