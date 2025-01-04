Pune Shocker: Broken Knife Piece Found in Pizza Ordered Online

Pune, Maharashtra (January 4, 2025): A resident of Indrayani Nagar in Bhosari found a broken piece of knife in a pizza he ordered online on Friday night. Arun Kapse, a local resident, had ordered a pizza worth Rs 596 for his family. While enjoying the meal, Kapse felt something hard hit his teeth. Upon inspection, he found a broken piece of a knife, which appeared to be part of a pizza cutter.

Kapse immediately contacted the manager of the pizza company. Initially, the manager provided evasive answers but later visited Kapse’s home. The manager confirmed the discovery and identified the piece as part of a pizza cutter. Kapse was refunded the cost of the pizza.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals and raised health concerns regarding the company’s food safety standards. Kapse has decided to file a complaint with the Pune District Food Administration over the incident. He expressed his frustration, saying, "Action needs to be taken against companies that compromise consumer health. I will file a complaint with the food administration and the police