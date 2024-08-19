Pune Crime: 55-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 13-Year-Old Boy With Razor Blade

In a shocking incident from Pune, a 55-year-old man allegedly attacked a 13-year-old boy with a razor blade, leaving him seriously injured. The incident took place around 10:00 a.m. on Friday at Ansari House Society in Kondve Dhavde. The victim, Samar Jadhav, had come to the society to play with his friends, which reportedly enraged the accused, Rajendra Sopan Bidkar, a resident of Bhairavanath Nagar, Kondwe Dhavde, leading to the violent attack.

Akhil Gajanan Jadhav (Age 40, Res. Vikhroli, West, Mumbai) has filed a complaint at Uttamnagar Police Station in this regard. Accordingly, the police have registered a case against Rajendra Sopan Bidkar (age 55, resident of Bhairavanath Nagar, Kondwe Dhwade) and arrested him.

According to the police, the complainant's son Samar had gone to play. At that time, the accused Rajendra asked Samar why did you come to the building to play. Saying this, he stabbed Samar with a razor blade on his left cheek below the left eye and above the left ear, seriously injuring him. The incident has created a stir in the city and the relatives of the victim are demanding strict action against the accused, the accused has been arrested and further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Raigounda of the Uttamnagar police station.

