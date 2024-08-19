Pune Police Constable's Son Fires Gun for Instagram Reel; Case Registered Three Years After Video Goes Viral

In a recent stir on social media, a video from three years ago has resurfaced showing the son of a constable stationed at Pune Rural Police brandishing his father's revolver and firing rounds into the air, while his elder brother filmed the incident.

A case has been registered against police constable Ramesh Baburao Kekan, and his sons Partha Ramesh Kekan and Atharva Ramesh Kekan (all of Estela Society, Wakad). Assistant Police Inspector Vikram Salunkhe has filed a complaint at the Walchandnagar Police Station in this regard. Ramesh Kekan is working as a constable in Pune rural police headquarters.

As per the police, Ramesh Kekane owns a licensed revolver. Ramesh violated the terms and conditions of the arms license and handed over the revolver to his son Partha Kekan. Parth, having no knowledge of handling a revolver, fired the revolver in the air. The video of this firing was recorded by his elder brother Atharva on Parth's mobile phone. Later the video was uploaded on social media three years ago by Parth Kekan. The police noticed this video on social media after it went viral. When they traced it, it was found that the video was shot in Kalas village of Indapur taluka and it was done by the sons of police constable Ramesh Kekane. Accordingly, a case has been registered under sections 336, 109, 114, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3(25) and 30 of the Arms Act, Police Sub-Inspector Telkikar further investigating.

