Pune Crime: 70 Kg Silver Looted From Gurwar Peth Shop, Police Recover Half From Arrested Accused

Pune: Khadak police has arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with theft case at 40-year-old bullion shop in Gurwar Peth. According to information provided, thieves broke out into the store and stole 70 kg of silver jewelry. After the theft, he took all the silver to his home in Uttar Pradesh by train. Police has recovered 36 kg 442 grams of silver from him. On other hand police are searching for the other accused involved in this crime. The arrested person has been identified as Rajesh Maharanidin Saroj.

About incident

According to reports, this incident took place on , September 14 2025, thieves stole over 70 kg of silver jewelry worth Rs 67.60 lakh, including Rs 62 lakh in silver and Rs 5 lakh in cash, from Manik Jewellers, owned by Vinod Devi Chand Parmar (41) in Gurwar Peth. Parmar filed a complaint at Khadak police station after a video of the theft went viral, showing a man carrying a bag of silver jewelry. As of now police are investigating the matter.

Following the crime, two teams led by Assistant Police Inspector Arjun Kudale and Police Sub-Inspector Mahendra Kamble of Khadak police station were formed to locate the accused. A technical investigation involving CCTV footage revealed that the suspect had changed clothes and taken a train to Uttar Pradesh from Pune Railway Station in an attempt to mislead the police. Subsequently, a team including Assistant Police Inspector Arjun Kudale, Anmaldar Krishna Gaikwad, Akshay Kumar Wable, and Vishwajit Gore was dispatched to Uttar Pradesh.On September 18, the team arrived in Kunda, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and apprehended Rajesh Saroj.

Interrogation led to the recovery of 36 kg 442 grams of stolen silver jewelry. The operation was conducted by Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chavan, Crime Inspector Manoj Kumar Londhe, Sharmila Sutar, Sub-Inspector Swapnil Bankar, Police Constable Harshal Dudam, Kiran Thaware, Ajit Farande, Nilesh Divate, Shubham Kedari, Yogesh Chandel, and Mayur Kale of Khadak Police Station, under the guidance of Additional Police Commissioner Rajesh Bansode, Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishikesh Rawale, and ACP Anuja Mane.

The accused is from Pratapgarh area of ​​Uttar Pradesh, and most of the people from Pratapgarh area work as porters and laborers in Pune and Mumbai. During the investigation, it was found that the accused was staying with his colleagues in Pune and Mumbai from his village and was committing such thefts.