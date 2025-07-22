Pune Crime: Dabeli Seller Stabbed to Death in Parvati Darshan, Accused Arrested

Pune: Shocking incident of crime has taken place in Parvati Darshan area of Pune, where young man selling dabeli allegedly got stabbed to death. The incident took place on Monday morning when accused attack the victim with knife. Following the incident police has arrested Dinesh Prabhakar a 35-year-old resident from Yavatmal.

Police are currently investigating the exact motive behind the murder. Deceased is 25-year-old youth who had been living in Pune's Parvati Darshan area with his brother and wife for the past few years. He is originally from Uttar Pradesh, and he used to sell kachhi dabeli on a handcart in the Young Circle area.

As per the incident this incident took place on Monday morning. Dansish house was open when attacker allegedly entered the house with knife and pushed Danish, deceased tried to stop him and a struggle ensued between the two. During this struggle, the attacker stabbed Danish on the neck with a knife, due to which he was seriously injured and collapsed in a pool of blood. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital.