Pune Crime: IT Consultant Stabbed Near Rib in Kharadi After Scooter–SUV Mirror Clash

Pune: Shocking incident crime has reported in Kharadi area where a 35-year-old senior IT consultant sustained knife injury near his rib after a confrontation with an SUV driver. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening. Fight began after the mirrors of the consultant’s scooter and the SUV collided.

Currently, Khardi police are searching for the driver and woman who with him, she allegedly assaulted the victim. Police have registered a case under Sections 115 and 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing injury with a dangerous weapon) following a complaint filed on Thursday from a private hospital where the injured consultant is being treated. Senior Inspector Sanjay Chavan stated that the SUV driver, identified as a resident of a nearby taluka, is evading arrest. He was travelling with a female companion on Wednesday evening.

