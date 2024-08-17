Pune Crime: Journalist Attacked with Koyta After Refusing to Withdraw Police Complaint

Three individuals allegedly attempted to murder a journalist in Pune using a koyta (a sharp agricultural tool) due to a complaint he had filed at the police station. The accused reportedly pressured the victim to withdraw the complaint, and when he refused, they attacked him with the koyta, leaving him seriously injured.

Rahul Ashok Bangude (40), a resident of Bhalekar Chal, Erandwana, lodged a complaint at the Deccan Police Station regarding the incident. Following this, the police arrested Yash Rajesh Kandare (22) of Ratandeep Society, near Patwardhan Bagh, Erandwana, Om Rajesh Kandare (18), and Rajesh Vitthal Kandare (50), both residents of Erandwana. A case of attempted murder has been registered against the accused.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday near the Ganesh temple in Bhalekar Vasti. The complainant was on the phone when Yash Kandare approached him, threatening to kill him if he did not withdraw the previous complaint. Yash then produced a concealed koyta and attacked the complainant, who blocked the blow with his hand, resulting in a severe injury. As the complainant attempted to flee, Shambhu Kandare and Rajesh Kandare arrived on a motorcycle, assaulting him with punches, kicks, stones, and sticks. They also threatened to falsely accuse him of robbery and chain snatching. Later, Rajesh Kandare joined the other assailants in continuing the assault.

The Deccan Police have arrested the accused, and Police Inspector Raut is leading the ongoing investigation.