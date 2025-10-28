Pune Crime: Youth Attacked with Sickle Over Old Dispute, Case Registered Against Three

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fight over old dispute turned violent in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where three minors tried to kill youth with coyote. Incident took place at Samrat Chowk in Pimpri on Saturday 25th October, 2025 at around 8:30 pm. In this attack victim identified as Javed Salim Sheikh got seriously injured.

Case has been registered against the three seventeen-year-old minors. According to reports, Arif Hanif Sheikh (age 23, resident of Masjid Neighborhood, Morwadi, Pimpri) has filed a complaint at Sant Tukaramnagar police station. The complainant, Arif, was sitting in a rickshaw with his friends Kevin Sonawane and Javed. The three minors, who came on a bike, attacked him out of anger over an old dispute.

One minor hit Javed on the head, back and hand with a coyote. The other two abused him and beat him with sticks. Javed was seriously injured in the attack.

Earlier, Vehicles, including cars and bikes, were destroyed and shops vandalised by a group of people in Pune's Hadapsar area in August. CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on the social media platform X, raising serious concerns. According to reports, the bike-borne miscreants damaged four parked vehicles on the roadside and ransacked a sweet shop.

According to the CCTV footage, the incident occurred at 12:09 am on Sunday. In the one-minute, 10-second clip, two bikes with three pillion riders each can be seen entering the area. The riders got off the two-wheelers with koytas (machetes) in their hands, then ran on the road and vandalised the parked vehicles and motorbikes.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Hadapsar Police Station. Senior police officer Sanjay Mogale said that around 12 am on Sunday, unidentified individuals arrived on two-wheelers and vandalised four vehicles, including auto-rickshaws and cars, parked along the roadside. They then damaged property inside a shop named "Sweet Smart" using iron Koytas. A panipuri stall was also damaged before the gang fled the scene.

Mogale confirmed that panic spread in the area as a group of five to six individuals, armed with koytas, carried out the attack. Police rushed to the scene upon receiving information, and three suspects have been detained so far.