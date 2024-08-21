Pune Cylinder Blast: 5 Injured in Cylinder Explosion Due to Gas Leak in Pimpri Chinchwad

Mumbai, August 21: Five persons were injured in an explosion caused by leak of cooking gas from a cylinder in Pimpri Chinchwad area near Pune city early on Wednesday, August 21. The incident occurred around 5.30 am in a room in Bauddh Nagar at Pimpri, where the victims reside, a fire brigade official said.

"The explosion took place after one of the residents switched on the gas stove," he said. The fire brigade officials suspect that gas might have leaked overnight and when the gas stove was turned on, it triggered the explosion.

VIDEO | "We received a call, then we (fire department team) reached here. There was leakage from pipe of 5 kg gas cylinder, that is why fire happened. Five injured persons have been taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident happened at 5.45 am," says Fire Officer Vikas… pic.twitter.com/QA6fLCQm95 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2024

"We received a call, then we (fire department team) reached here. There was leakage from pipe of 5 kg gas cylinder, that is why fire happened. Five injured persons have been taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident happened at 5.45 am," said Fire Officer Vikas Naik, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

All five injured individuals were taken to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.