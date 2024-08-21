Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts in Multiple Shops in Pimpri Chinchwad; Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning, August 21, engulfing multiple shops in the Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune. The incident has prompted a swift response from the local fire department, with several fire tenders dispatched to the scene to bring the situation under control.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities are working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

Visuals From the Spot

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out at multiple shops in the Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. Fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hYxiSXc88T — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

Further details are awaited as the firefighting operation continues. No casualties have been reported so far, but the extent of the damage to the affected shops is yet to be determined.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.