Even after experiencing heavy rainfall and floods, major areas of Pune city will be dealing with water supply cuts. Yes, Water supply to half of Pune city will be shut down on Friday, on August 22, following which Pune citizens are being urged not to misuse water, and to store it. The Pune Municipal Corporation has announced a complete water supply shutdown on Thursday due to essential maintenance at the New and Old Parvati Water Treatment Plants. This will affect the city's water supply, with delays and reductions expected on August 23.

There was heavy rain in Pune city in the month of July. Due to this, there has been an increase in the water storage in the dams that supply water to the city of Pune. All four dams in Pune have 93.11 percent water storage. Due to this, the water concerns of Pune residents have been solved. Temghar Dam is 100 percent full. Khadakwasla Dam has 82.13 percent water storage. Panshet Dam has 93.37 percent and Varasgaon Dam has 92.59 percent water storage.

Areas impacted include:

- New and Old Parvati Water Treatment Plants

- Khadakwasla Jackwell

- Parvati Tanker Points

- Laskar Water Centre

- Vadgaon Water Centre

- Vaje Water Centre

- Chandani Chowk Tanking Area

- Gandhi Bhavan Tanking Area

- Pancard Club GSAR Tanking Area

- Vaje Water Centre GSAR Tanking Area

- SND MLRS and HLRS

- Chatushrungi Tanking Area