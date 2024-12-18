Pune: Dance Teacher Apprehended for Allegedly Molesting 11-Year-Old Male Student

Police have apprehended a male dance teacher of a private English medium school in Pune city for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old student. A case is being registered against the 39-year-old dance teacher under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“On Monday, the accused teacher touched the 11-year-old male student inappropriately. The boy then approached the school counsellor, who informed the school principal. Subsequently, the parents of the boy and the police were informed,” a senior police official said, reported news agency PTI.

The teacher was apprehended and a case is being registered, he said. The same dance teacher is accused of inappropriately touching another 10-year-old student, the official said, adding that a separate case will be registered in that connection.