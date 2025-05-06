Pune Division of MSRTC Enhances Service With 10 New Buses

Pune, Maharashtra (May 6, 2025): The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division has received 10 new red buses, bringing the total number of new buses to 50. These 10 buses have been allocated to the Narayangaon depot, which will benefit rural passengers traveling by ST buses.

Previously, 10 buses were provided to the Swargate, Shivajinagar, Indapur, and Daund depots. The new buses will help accommodate the growing number of passengers, especially during the busy summer months. With the arrival of these new buses, MSRTC aims to improve travel convenience for commuters in the region.

The state transport body is adding new buses in phases. These additions come at a crucial time, as the summer travel season sees a surge in passenger numbers. The arrival of new buses is expected to improve comfort and availability for commuters.

According to the ST administration, the Pune division is expected to get 150 more buses in the near future. This will significantly increase the total number of buses available for service in the region.