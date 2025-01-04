Pune: DMart Ready in Bopodi Closes Suddenly, 50% Discount Creates a Stir

DMart Ready's sudden closure in a Pune neighborhood surprised everyone, causing a rush of residents to the store to take advantage of a 50 percent discount. DMart Ready was set up in Bopodi two years ago to ease crowding at the main DMart store and offer more convenience to customers.

This store sold a limited range of products and operated in several city locations, delivering daily essentials ordered through the DMart app. This helped reduce foot traffic at the main store while increasing sales.

For Bopodi residents, DMart Ready was a popular spot for buying gifts and everyday items like milk, ice cream, towels, and T-shirts. However, on the evening of December 31, the store saw an unexpected flood of customers.

The 50 percent discount quickly spread, causing many to buy items on impulse. By noon the next day, most products were sold out, and even those who were hesitant ended up buying whatever was still available.