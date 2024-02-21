Pune: Drugs Worth Over Rs 2200 Crore Seized in Various Raids During 'Drug-Free Pune' Campaign (Watch Video)

Pune police have been making rounds for the past few days as the news of different drug busts in the state and country is surfacing. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that 10 teams have been instituted to get to the root of the drug problem and appealed to the citizens to provide leads to the police. These efforts have seen an impressive series of drug busts, wherein police have confiscated primarily a narcotic called Mephedrone (MD). For the past three days, the Pune Police have managed to nab key accused and raid supplies of MD in places such as Pune, Delhi, and Sangli.

Vishrantwadi, Pune

The crime branch on Monday nabbed gangster Vaibhav alias Pintya Mane and his accomplices and seized MD drugs worth Rs 3.5 crore. Based on the information received from them, a stock of 55 kg of drugs was found in a godown located in Bhairav Nagar in Vishrantwadi. Accused Haidar Sheikh, Vaibhav Manr, and Ajay Karosiya were taken into custody. Salt and rangoli were stored in the godown. Mephedrone, which looked like white crystals, was stuffed into small packets and hidden in large packets of salt.



Kurkumbh MIDC, Pune

More than 600 kg of MD was seized during a raid at the Arthchem factory in Kurkumbh MIDC on Tuesday. The drug bust was the largest in the history of Pune police. The police detained the company owner Anil Sable and the chemical engineer who made the MD formula for him. Meanwhile, teams have been dispatched to several states after it was found that the company supplies MD in metro cities like Pune city, Delhi, Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Delhi

Following the trail of drug smugglers, Pune Police made a daring raid in Delhi where MD drugs worth 400 crores were confiscated, taking the campaigns outside the state.

Sangli

Pune police took major action in Sangli on Wednesday. As many as 10 kg of MD salt was seized from a packet of salt. It was to be sent forward by courier from Sangli. Police suspect another 50 kg of MD.

These raids are a testament to the determination of Pune and raise attention to the gravity of drug trafficking as a socioeconomic problem.