Pune Drunk-And-Drive Accident: Ex-Corporator's Son Crashes Car Into Poultry Vehicle, 2 Injured (Watch Video)

The Pune Police initiated strict action against drunk drivers after the fatal Porsche car accident in Kalyaninagar, which claimed the lives of two techies. However, incidents involving drunk drivers continue to occur in Pune despite the police’s efforts to curb such accidents.

The son of ex NCP Corporator driving under the influence of alcohol rammed into a poultry vehicle head on in Mundhwa , Pune. #Pune#Accidentpic.twitter.com/NZuumdpCll — saheer shaikh (@sahirshaikh777) July 17, 2024

In a recent incident in the Mundhwa area of Pune, the son of a former NCP corporator allegedly rammed into a poultry vehicle carrying chickens while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the driver and the cleaner seriously injured. A video of the incident shows a speeding car crashing head-on into the carrier vehicle. The condition of the vehicle after the incident demonstrates the intensity of the accident.

The accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday near Z Corner on the Pune-Mundhwa road. Saurabh Gaikwad, son of former NCP corporator Bandu Gaikwad, was heading towards his home in Mundhwa at 5:30 in the morning in a Tata Harrier car (MH 12 TH 0505). According to the police, Saurabh was driving under the influence of alcohol and hit the poultry vehicle head-on.

Locals, after hearing the loud sound of the accident, gathered near the vehicle and immediately rushed the driver, Raja Shaikh, and the cleaner to Warad Life Hospital for treatment. The driver sustained serious injuries to his forehead and shoulder, while the cleaner injured his leg and face.

As per the locals, the accused, Saurabh Gaikwad, allegedly fled the scene after the accident. A case has been registered against Saurabh Gaikwad at Hadapsar Police Station under Sections 281, 125(a), and 125(b) of the BNS and Sections 184, 134(a)(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act. Deepak Baburao Hivarale (age 36, resident of Kadamwak Vasti, Loni Kalbhor) has filed a complaint in this regard.

Saurabh Gaikwad’s father, Bandu Gaikwad, is an influential figure in Pune, having served as a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and is currently active in the NCP Sharad Pawar faction.