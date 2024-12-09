Pune Drunk Driving Accident: 2 Trainee Pilots Killed, 2 Injured as Car Overturns on Baramati-Bhigwan Road

Two trainee pilots were killed and 2 others were injured in an accident on Baramati Bhigwan Road near Jainikwadi village in Pune in early hours of Monday, December 9. According to the information shared by news agency ANI, all passengers in the car were drunk when the accident occurred.

The car accident took place at around 3 am on the Baramati Bhigwan Road near Jainikwadi village after a Tata Harrier SUV with a registration number BR-03AM-9993 overturned on the road. Two trainee pilots from Red Bird College lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Takshu Sharma (21) from Delhi and Aditya Kanse (21) from Mumbai. Krishna Ishu Singh (21) from Bihar, who was reportedly driving the vehicle, sustained injuries but is conscious. Another passenger, Cheshta Bishnoi (21) from Rajasthan, is critically injured and remains unconscious.

Police's initial finding revealed that all students of Red Bird College were under the influence of alcohol while driving late at night. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation into an accident.