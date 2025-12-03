Pune Drunk Driving Incident: Driver Continues Risky Drive After Tyre Comes Off; Video Surfaces

Pune, Maharashtra (December 3, 2025): A shocking video from the Camp area has captured a drunk driver speeding in a car even after a tyre had come off. The man put his own life and the lives of others at risk by driving in that condition. Bundgarden police have registered a drink-and-drive case against him.

According to information received, the driver travelled from Kalyani Nagar to Pune railway station while drunk. A party band was seen on his wrist, indicating he had returned from a celebration. Ignoring the danger, he continued to drive the damaged car. Local youth spotted the car swerving dangerously. He followed it for several kilometres and tried to signal the driver to stop. When the driver ignored him, he alerted traffic police on duty in the Camp area. Police intercepted the car and took the driver into custody.

Pune has reported a rise in drunk driving cases. In a recent incident in Hinjawadi, a bus driver from an IT company drove under the influence and caused the death of three children. Police have enforced strict rules, yet many drivers continue to drink and drive. Most cases are reported during late-night hours, raising concern among residents.

Citizens have now started demanding tougher action and stricter punishment for drunk drivers to prevent such incidents.