Pune EY Employee Dies from Work Pressure; Mother Writes Letter to Company Head Sparks Outrage

In this corporate world, people work hard to achieve their goals. Employers also sometimes prioritize workers to do extra work and then they take work pressure to finish in time. On such tragic incident happened in Pune. A 26-year-old EY company employee ended her life due to the work pressure. Now the girl's mother has written a letter to the head of the company expressing her feelings. The woman's letter is currently going viral on social media and anger is being expressed in this case.

The case of the death of a 26-year-old girl in Pune is currently being heavily discussed. The girl's mother, who is a chartered accountant, has made serious allegations against the girl's superiors. The girl's superiors took so much work from her that she was under stress. She was under constant pressure of work, finally my daughter died under the burden of work, alleged the mother. In March 2024, this girl had joined a company in Pune. But she died in July. After that, the case has come into the limelight due to the emotional letter written by her mother.

The girl was a chartered accountant in a company in Pune. She passed away in the month of July. After this, the girl's mother, wrote a letter to the head of the company, complaining about the wrong work culture and misbehavior of the managers in the company. Anita Augustine also demanded to bring about changes in the organization demanding justice for her daughter.

Heartbreaking news from EY Pune - a young CA succumbed to the work pressure and nobody from EY even attended her funeral - this is so appalling and nasty!!! pic.twitter.com/pt8ThUKiNR — Malavika Rao (@kaay_rao) September 17, 2024

"I am writing this letter as a grieving mother who has lost her precious child. She joined Pune as an executive on March 19, 2024. But four months later, on July 20, my world came crashing down when I received the terrible news of Anna's passing away. .She was only 26 years old. The stress, the new environment and the long hours took a toll on her. Soon after joining the company, she began to experience anxiety and stress. But hard work and perseverance were the keys to success She kept pushing herself. When Anna came to the company, many employees had resigned. The team manager said to her, "Anna, you have to change everyone's opinion about our team. My daughter didn't know that it was her life." Will pay the price," said the letter.

"She had a lot of work. She often had little time to relax. Her manager often rescheduled meetings between cricket matches and assigned work to her at the end of the day. This added to her stress. She worked late into the night, even on weekends. It also gave her time to breathe. No. Once her assistant manager called her to complete a task. The next morning she went to the office without any rest. No one from the company was there for my daughter's funeral Wasn't there even a minute?," asked Anita in the letter.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.