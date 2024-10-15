Pune: FDA Seizes Over Rs 10 Lakh Worth of Adulterated Food During Navratri and Dussehra

Pune, Maharashtra, (October 15, 2024): The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Pune has intensified its crackdown on adulterated food products, especially during the festive seasons of Navratri and Dussehra. In a recent drive, the department seized over Rs 10 lakh worth of adulterated food items in the Pune district.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted raids at various food establishments across the city and district, collecting samples of milk, khoa, paneer, sweet mawa, ghee, butter, and snacks. The agency seized adulterated food items worth 7 lakh rupees in Pune district and 3.34 lakh rupees in the Pune division.

According to Suresh Annapure, Joint Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration in Pune, the demand for sweets and other food items increases during festive seasons. To meet this heightened demand, unscrupulous vendors often engage in adulteration. This practice not only compromises food quality but also poses serious health risks to consumers.

The FDA has been taking strict action against those involved in adulteration. The department has formed special teams to conduct raids on suspected food outlets and collect samples. These samples are then sent to laboratories for analysis. If adulteration is confirmed, legal action is taken against the offenders.

The FDA has urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspected cases of food adulteration. A toll-free number, 1800222365, has been provided for this purpose.

Earlier this year, during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the FDA had seized over Rs 14 lakh worth of adulterated food items in Pune.