Pune: FDA Seizes Rs 14.35 Lakh Worth Adulterated Food Items During Ganeshotsav 2024

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Pune seized ₹14.35 lakh worth of adulterated food items during a crackdown in the city and district during Ganeshotsav.

FDA teams were deployed to conduct inspections and take action against those selling adulterated food. The seized items included ghee, butter, paneer, khoya, and sweets. Of the total seizure, ₹5.16 lakh worth of food was seized from the district and ₹9.19 lakh from the city, said Deputy Commissioner Su. G. Annapure.

Read Also | Mumbai: BMC Removes 22,614 Illegal Banners and Posters After Ganpati Festival

The FDA has collected samples from 101 vendors for testing. A total of 117 samples have been collected for analysis and further action will be taken after the results are obtained.

Citizens have been urged to report any instances of adulterated food by calling the toll-free number 1800222365.