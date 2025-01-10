Pune: FIR Against Gangster Gudya Ganesh Kasabe and Others for Taking Out Rally After Being Released From Yerawada Jail

The Yerawada police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against Praful alias Gudya Ganesh Kasabe and his gang consisting of 60 to 70 supporters after they held a rally on bikes and cars following their release from the Yerawada central jail after getting bail in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to the people present at the scene, his supporters created rucks on roads by abusing citizens and threatening locals for violence and extremist actions against the rival groups. The supporters were seen chanting "boss is back" during the processing rally taken out from the arterial areas of Yerwada.

Yerwada police have registered a case against Praful alias Gudya Kasbe, Deepak Madane, Karan Sonawane, Aniket Kasbe, Ansh Punde, Ajay Kasbe, Sagar Kasbe, Abhijeet Dhawale, Rahul Rasal, Nanya Kamble, Roshan Patil, Tushar Pethe and 35 to 40 others.

Also Read | Workplace Violence in Pune: Man Kills Female Colleague with Chopper Over Financial Dispute at WNS Global Services.

Kasabe has been jailed since 2021, along with others. Former Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta had taken strong action against organised gangs and booked Gudya under MCOCA in 2021 along with thirteen members of the gang.

Meanwhile, Pune Police arrested the accused by taking out a rally in the same way in which the gangster's associates had created a ruckus by taking out a procession to welcome him after his release from jail.