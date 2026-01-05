Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Multi-Storey Building in Bavdhan; No Casualties Reported

Pune: Major fire broke out at Viva Hallmark Society, located opposite Suryadatta College in the Bavdhan area on Monday, (Jan 05, 2026). Fortunately this incident occurred when no one was home and cause of the fire is yet to be determined. As per the information fire erupted in flat number 802 on the eighth floor of the ground-plus-eleven-story building. Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the NDA fire station in Chandni Chowk arrived at the scene at 1:40 PM. The fire was completely brought under control around 2:45 PM.

Led by Sunil Name, officer-in-charge of the Chandni Chowk fire station, the team expertly used ropes to hoist a fire hose to the eighth floor and extinguish the blaze by spraying water through windows and the main door. The fire severely damaged the flat's hall interior, electrical wiring, TV, sofa, study room cupboard, books, bed, and window panes, while smoke damaged the paint in the other two rooms and the kitchen.

Also Read: Bhusawal Car Fire: Running Vehicle Bursts Into Flames Near Busy Bus Stand, Driver Escapes Unhurt (Watch Video)

Due to the intensity of the fire, the window panes of Flat No. 902 on the floor above also shattered, causing minor damage to the study room. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. It was observed that the society’s fire safety system was not functioning, and instructions were issued to activate it immediately. Firefighters Chandrakant Gawade, driver Datta Gogavale, Pandharinath Ubhe, Shivkumar Mane, Shridhar Yadav, Manoj Gaikwad, Ramesh Thopte, and Rakesh Naiknavare played a crucial role in bringing the fire under control.