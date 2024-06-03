Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Pimpri Chinchwad Factory Godown (Watch Video)

A factory godown situated in the Kalewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune was engulfed in flames on Monday, June 3. According to reports, the godown was stored with clothes and paper plates and faced highly intense fire on Monday.

According to the reports, the incident occurred in Kalewadi around 10 am on Monday. Upon receiving the information, the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Brigade department rush to the sop to douse the fire.

Visuals From the Spot

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a Godown in the Kalewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. Fire department present at spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KLRDiQuNsK — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024

At the time of the fire, cylinder blasts were also reported, due to which thick black smoke could be seen coming out from the fire site. The materials in the factory burned to the ashes in the blaze. However, the PCMC fire brigade reached the spot and doused the blaze while the cooling process was still in progress. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet