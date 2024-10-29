Pune Firecracker Explosion: Two Kids Injured While Bursting Firecrackers on Drain Chamber Cover; Incident Captured on CCTV (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (October 29, 2024): Two children were injured after a gas explosion occurred when a group of four to five youngsters were bursting firecrackers on a chamber cover in Pune's Gaurang Residency, Manaji Nagar, Narhe, on Monday evening.

The incident, captured on CCTV footage, occurred around 5:30 p.m. when the firecrackers ignited gases that had accumulated in the drainage chamber.

Singhgad Road police rushed to the scene after being informed about the incident. Following the incident, police urged citizens, especially children, to exercise caution while bursting firecrackers. They also advised that adults should accompany young children while setting off firecrackers and that firecrackers should be lit at a safe distance from vehicles, lights, and chambers.