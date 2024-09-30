Pune Firing Incident: 25-Year-Old Man Injured After Being Shot Near Indapur College

Pune, Maharashtra (September 30, 2024): A 25-year-old man was shot near Indapur College at around 6:45 p.m. on Monday. The victim, identified as Rahul Ashok Chavan, a resident of Shirsodi in Indapur taluka, was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition. He was shot four times in the back, according to preliminary reports.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. when a power outage hit the town. Chavan was shot at the college entrance. A crowd gathered at the scene of the shooting, which took place near the busy Pune-Solapur National Highway.

Police are investigating the motive behind the attack and are searching for the suspects.