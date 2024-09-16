Pune: Five, Including Primary Accused Shitole, Arrested by Police in Uruli Kanchan Firing Case

The Urlikanchan police have arrested businessman Dashrath alias Bapu Shitole who allegedly opened fire at two farmers in an attempt to kill them on September 14. Shitole was nabbed by the local crime branch of the Pune rural police from a farm adjacent to the railway line in Urlikanchan. A total of five people have been arrested by the police including Shitole’s wife and son. The police have recovered one firearm, 175 live cartridges and 40 live pistol cartridges from Shitole.

The primary accused Bapu alias Dashrath Vitthal Shitole (age – 46), Nilima Bapu alias Dashrath Shitole (age – 42), Jignesh Bapu alias Dashrath Shitole (age – 19), Asha Suresh Bhosle (age – 52), Nikhil Ashok Bhosle (age – 25) ), all res. Inamdarvasti, and Koregaon Haveli) are the names of the arrested accused. The accused were produced in court and were sent to police custody till September 18.

Superintendent of Pune Rural Police Dr Pankaj Deshmukh while addressing the press stated that the injured farmers Kaluram Mahadev Gote and Sharad Kailas Gote (both residents of Bhivari District Haveli) had financial dealings with the accused Bapu alias Dasharath Vitthal Shitole. In the said transaction, Gote had paid forty lakh rupees to Shitole a year and a half ago. Shitole called Kaluram at his house in Inamdar Wasti saying that he will return his money.

The discussion between the accused and the victims turned into a heated argument and Shitole fired four rounds at Kaluram Gote from his licensed pistol to kill him

Kaluram Gote was seriously injured as the bullets pierced his hand and leg. While Sharad Gote was also assaulted by the accused and his accomplice. A case was registered at the Uruli Kanchan police station in this regard. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh visited the spot as the firing took place near the central crowded village like Uruli Kanchan.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the local crime branch of the Uruli Kanchan Police Station formed different teams and started searching for the accused as he was in hiding after the crime. The Local Crime Branch police official received a piece of information from a tip-off that the prime accused in the crime was hiding in a field across the railway line in Urlikanchan.

Accordingly, the police laid a trap and immediately detained Shitole. On further investigation, the accused Shitole admitted to the crime. The police seized 1 gun and 175 live cartridges 40 live cartridges of pistol, two barrels, 03 under magazine have been seized in connection with the said crime from Shitole's bungalow.

The investigation team included police inspector Avinash Shilimkar of the local crime branch, Yawat police station police inspector Narayan Deshmukh, Uruli Kanchan police station police inspector Shankar Patil, local crime branch assistant police inspector Rahul Gawde, police sub-inspector Amit Sid-Patil, Kashinath Rajapureof the Uruli Kanchan police station including Assistant Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bajigire, Local Crime Branch Officer Balasaheb Korde, Sachin Ghadge, Ajit Bhujbal, Asif Shaikh, Yogesh Nagargoje, Mangesh Thigle, Dheeraj Jadhav, Vijay Kanchan, Vinod Pawar, Swapnil Ahivale, Balasaheb Khadke, Uruli Kanchan Police Station Officer Ajit Kale, Ramesh Bhosle, Pramod Gaikwad, Praveen Chaudhar, Manisha Kutwal, and further investigation is carried out by Police Inspector Shankar Patil of Uruli Kanchan Police Station.