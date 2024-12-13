Pune Fraud Case: Elderly Man Loses Rs 20,000 in ATM Fraud at Belbagh Chowk

A senior citizen had a difficult experience withdrawing money from an ATM when thieves stole Rs 20,000 from his account under the pretense of helping him. The incident occurred at Belbagh Chowk, and a case has been registered against the thief by the Vishrambaug police.

The complainant, who resides in the Warje area, had gone to Belbagh Chowk for shopping. While attempting to withdraw money from the ATM, he was followed by the thief, who entered the ATM with him. The thief pretended to assist the senior citizen, taking his debit card and password. Under the guise of helping him withdraw cash, the thief returned a blocked debit card to the senior citizen, claiming that the ATM was malfunctioning and that he was unable to dispense money. After this, the thief left the scene.

Misusing the senior citizen's debit card and password, the thief stole Rs 20,000 from his account. Once the senior citizen realized that money had been taken from his account, he promptly filed a complaint with the police. Assistant Police Inspector P. M. Waghmare is currently investigating the case.