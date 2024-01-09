Pune Gets Rainy Surprise in Winter, Cloudy Skies Forecast for Next 72 Hours

Pune: Punekars were greeted with a rain shower on Tuesday morning, a reminiscent touch of monsoon amidst the winter season. Thick clouds blanketed the skies, and light rain dampened the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further rainfall in Pune and across the state today (Jan 9) and tomorrow (Jan 10).

A cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is bringing in cold winds from the north and moist winds from the east. The convergence of these two air masses over Maharashtra has created conditions for light rainfall. Heavy cloud cover on Monday night paved the way for the unexpected rain on Tuesday morning. The dense clouds even obscured the sun, and wet roads led to several motorbike skids. Later in the morning, volunteers from the Adar Poonawalla Foundation spread mud on slippery roads to improve safety.

Cloudy skies with a possibility of very light rain showers are expected in Pune and its surrounding areas over the next two days. Light fog in the mornings and a drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures are also likely, bringing a slight chill to the days.

IMD chief Dr. Anupam Kashyapi predicts light rain in western Maharashtra and Vidarbha on January 9. However, the weather is expected to clear up across the state by January 10.