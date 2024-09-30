Pune Glass Factory Tragedy: Factory Owner Among Five Booked After Workers Killed While Unloading Consignment

Four workers died and two others were seriously injured in an accident at a glass factory in Yevlewadi, Kondhwa, on Sunday afternoon. Police have filed a culpable homicide case against five people, including the factory owner, for negligence.

The Kondhwa police registered a case against the factory owner and four others for not taking adequate safety measures and not providing safety equipment to the workers. The accused include Hussain Tayyubali Pithawala (38), owner of India Glass Solutions, Hatim Hussain Motorwala (36), truck owner Sanjay Dhula Hirve (34), contractor Suresh alias Babban Dadu Chavan, and truck driver Raju Dashrath Rasge (30).

A complaint was filed by Dayanand Gyandev Rokde (36). The deceased have been identified as Amit Shivshankar Kumar (27), Vikas Sarju Prasad Gautam (23), Dharmendra Satypal Kumar (40), and Pawan Ramchandra Kumar (44). The injured include Jagatpal Santaram Saroj (49), Moneshwar Kuli (34), Pintu Navnath Irkal (30), and the complainant, Dayanand Rokde.

The accident occurred when a large piece of glass, weighing around two tons, slipped from its bindings and fell on the workers who were unloading it from a truck. All four workers died on the spot due to severe injuries. The deceased were originally from Raebareli district in Uttar Pradesh.

The glass factory, India Glass Solutions, supplies glass to various residential and commercial projects in the city. The factory cuts and polishes large pieces of glass.

Assistant Police Inspector Rajesh Usgaonkar is investigating the case.