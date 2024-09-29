Pune: Four Workers Killed, One Injured in Glass Accident at Manufacturing Unit (Watch Video)

Four workers lost their lives, and one sustained serious injuries after a glass consignment fell on them while unloading it from a vehicle at a glass manufacturing unit on Sunday, officials reported. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm at the unit in Yevlewadi, Katraj area.

#UPDATE | Maharashtra: Four people died and three were injured in the incident: Pune City Police Official. https://t.co/XTUMpotqW9 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2024

"We initially received a call about five to six workers being trapped while unloading glass stock. Fire brigade personnel promptly responded to the scene," a fire official stated. The rescue team managed to extricate five injured workers and rushed them to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, four workers succumbed to their injuries, while one remains hospitalized and is undergoing treatment. The police are investigating the incident further.