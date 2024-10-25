Pune Gold Smuggling: Police Size Gold Worth Rs 138 Crore During During Nakabandi Ahead Maharashtra Assembly Election (Watch Video)

Nakabandi and security have intensified across Maharashtra after the Election Commission announced Assembly polls dates, with the administration working hard to prevent money laundering and malpractice ahead of polls. On Friday, October 25, Pune Police seized gold worth Rs 138 crore within the jurisdiction of the Sahakar Nagar police station during the nakabandi operations on Satara Road.

During a search of a suspicious vehicle, police found a significant quantity of gold jewellery. However, the police are investigating from where the vehicle full of gold was coming and where it was going. In the lead-up to the election, Pune Police have established checkpoints throughout the city to inspect suspicious vehicles, resulting in this substantial gold seizure. Preliminary reports indicate that the transport of the gold may have been arranged through a logistics company.

Vehicle in Which Gold Was Found

According to the police, the tempo carrying the gold was stopped around 8 am on Thursday at a police checkpoint. Inside the vehicle, officers found a box containing gold worth approximately Rs 138 crore. Both the driver and another occupant of the vehicle were detained for questioning. The vehicle, belonging to a private logistics company, has been taken to the Assistant Commissioner of Police's office for further investigation.

This came after Rs 5 crore in cash was seized from a car in the Khed-Shivapur area of Pune on October 21, causing a political stir. As election day approaches, the administration has ramped up efforts to ensure a fair electoral process with checkpoints and vehicle inspections across city areas.