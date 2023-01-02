Pune: Hand chopped off in attack for refusing to pay Rs.100

On Saturday midnight, a drunken gang attacked a young man and chopped his hand for over a hundred rupees in the Pashan area. When the victim refused to pay Rs 100, the group attacked him with a knife.

The man’s wrist was chopped in the attack by the gang. The police have arrested two people in this case. The police have registered a case against two youngsters and two minors.

Ashutosh Arjun Mane (24), of Durvankur Society, Panchavati, Pashan, has filed a complaint with the Chaturshringi Police Station. Pankaj Anant Tamboli (25), a resident of Pashan, was hurt in the attack by the accused. The police have arrested Pranav Kashinath Waghmare (18), a resident of Pashan, and Gaurav Gautam Manavatkar (20), a resident of Tondechal, Sutarwadi, Pashan. A case has been filed against two minors who were present.

Pankaj Tamboli and his friends, according to the police, are living in the Pashan area. Tamboli is joined in an institution. Tamboli and his friends went to Sai Chowk in Pashan for dinner at midnight because the restaurant was closed. The accused attacked him at about 1 a.m. and demanded one hundred rupees. Tamboli was beaten after refusing to pay the accused. His hand was slashed. The Chaturshrungi police station personnel arrived on the scene as soon as they received the information. The injured were taken to the hospital.