Pune: Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging in Hinjawadi IT Park; Traffic Disrupted

Pune saw heavy rainfall in many parts on Saturday morning . Hinjewadi the well known IT hub road went under water due to heavy rains that came for about forty minutes along with thunder and lightning. As the roads literally took on the form of rivers, traffic in the area came to a standstill for some time, and long queues of vehicles were formed. During heavy rains, large amounts of water are frequently accumulating on the main roads in Hinjewadi.

The roads in IT Park Phase III, especially near Caudron Company, are consistently flooded. This is because construction, boundary walls, and metro work are blocking the natural flow of rainwater from the Marunji and Manchi mountains. As a result, up to four feet of water collects on a 400-meter section of the main road. Padmabhushan Chowk in Phase 2 and Gaware Mala on Ghotawade-Man road also experience similar flooding, causing traffic jams. Residents, including IT professionals, are frustrated with this recurring monsoon problem and are asking senior officials from MIDC and PMRDA to inspect the area and find permanent solutions.

Water accumulates on the roads at this place

Main road from Phase 3 to Phase 2 in IT Park, Padmabhushan Chowk area near Phase 2, Gaware Mala on Ghotawade-Man road, Mandevi Chowk, Rakshevasti, Bodkewadi Phata, Shivcha Odha, Vadjainagar, as well as Bodkewadi Phata to Joy Villa Society road, Dhumal Vasti Panand road, Bhatevara Nagar in Hinjewadi limits, Vinode Vasti, as well as Bhumkar Chowk underpass. The area of ​​Phase Three and Two is hilly. Therefore, measures are needed to drain rainwater. Natural streams should be kept open.- Atul Bhingel resident, Phase Two, Hinjewadi.

The ongoing development works in Phase Three and Two are becoming a headache. Natural streams have been blocked due to unruly contractors. The balance of nature has been disturbed. - Ganesh Pardeshi, businessman, Man.