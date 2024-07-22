Pune Hit and Run Case: Woman Struck by Car, Driver Flees Scene in Pimpri-Chinchwad (Watch Video)

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, incidents of 'hit and run' continue unabated. The latest case involves a car striking a woman pedestrian in Pimpri village, with CCTV footage capturing the incident. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon around 1:30 PM. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver intentionally hit the woman. The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver at the Pimpri Police Station. The Pimpri police are actively searching for the driver involved in this incident. This event adds to a series of hit-and-run cases that have plagued the city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, in recent days.

The increasing frequency of such incidents highlights the need for stricter traffic regulations and enhanced surveillance to ensure pedestrian safety. The authorities urge anyone with information about the incident or the driver to come forward to aid the investigation.