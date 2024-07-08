Pune Hit-and-Run: Police Personnel Killed, Another Injured After Their Bike Knocked Down by Four-Wheeler in Bopodi

In a tragic incident during night patrolling early Monday, July 8, a police officer was killed and another critically injured when their bike was struck by a four-wheeler in Maharashtra's Pune, specifically in the Bopodi area. According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred within the Zone 4 jurisdiction of Pune Police. Police are actively investigating the matter and are working towards identifying and apprehending the driver responsible.

Constable Samadhan Koli, aged 42, tragically lost his life, while Sanjog Shinde, aged 36, sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, as reported by the Indian Express citing Pune Police officials. The accident occurred around 1:30 am on Monday at the Bopodi underpass, according to officers from Khadki Police Station.

"One Police personnel was killed, and another injured when a four-wheeler vehicle hit two bike-borne beat marshals in Bopodi area of Pune city last night. Police are investigating the matter and working to identify and arrest the accused driver," said Pune City Police DCP Vijay Nagar.