Pune Horror: Man Murders Girlfriend and Abandons Body Inside Auto-Rickshaw In Pimpri-Chinchwad

A shocking incident has come to light from the Kalewadi area in Pimpri-Chinchwad city where a lover allegedly killed his girlfriend and then left her body in an autorickshaw near the victim's house. This incident took place between 12:00 PM and 3:00 AM on Tuesday near the Kalewadi Crematorium and it came to light on September 11 morning.

The deceased girl has been identified as Shivani Somnath Supekar (age 27, resident of Jagtap Nagar, Thergaon). The accused Vinayak Awle strangled Shivani to death left the body in an autorickshaw in front of her mother's house and fled the scene. The Wakad police have initiated a search for the accused.

According to the information given by the Wakad police, Shivani and Vinayak were in a live-in relationship for the past two years. The couple had minor arguments on Tuesday night which later escalated to a heated dispute, the accused in a fit of rage strangled Shivani to death. Later he left the body in an auto rickshaw and fled the spot.

Meanwhile, on receiving the information about this incident, Wakad police rushed to the spot. After inspecting the incident site, the Wakad police initiated a search for the absconding accused. A murder case has been registered and further probe is underway.

Police Inspector N.B Kolatkar stated, “ At around 8:00 am we received a message from the control room that a girl in a critical condition had been found in an autorickshaw in Thergaon at Samrat Colony. Accordingly, we dispatched a team and further investigations revealed that the girl was already dead. Upon conducting further probe it came to light that the deceased was earlier married her husband died in 2018 and she was in a live-in relationship with the accused for almost two years. The deceased and the accused were living behind the crematorium in Kalewadi and had a dispute last light. The accused then strangled the girl to death and dumped her body covered in a bedsheet in an autorickshaw and parked the rickshaw in Thergaon at Samrat colony where the mother of the deceased resided. The accused then fled the spot.”

Kolatkar further stated, “ While investigating the autorickshaw owner, it came to light that the vehicle was rented to the accused. The motive of the crime is yet to be determined and the search for the accused is underway.”