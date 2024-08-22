Pune Horror: Principal and Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse Involving Multiple School Girls

A shocking incident has come to light from the Malad village of Daund taluka in the Pune district where eight to nine school girls were allegedly sexually abused by a school teacher. The incident reportedly occurred in the Bhairavanath Secondary School in Malad village of Daund taluka, as per the preliminary information given by the police eight to nine female students studying in classes VII, VIII and IX were blackmailed, tortured and then sexually molested by a teacher working in the same school.

The Daund police visited the school and registered a case against the accused Bapurao Dhumal who teaches English subject in the school. The accused allegedly video-called the victims and took obscene photos of the victims by blackmailing them. The victims informed the incident to their parents and accordingly, the parents rushed to the school and narrated the incident to the principal of the school.

However, the school management failed to take any action against the accused which increased his confidence and he continued his acts of harassing the girls. Later a police complaint was filed and the police arrested the principal, Subhash Bhimrao Wakhare. The main accused Bapurao Dhumal is still at large and police are on his trail.