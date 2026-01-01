Pune Horror: Young Man Abducted and Beaten to Death with Iron Rod in Fursungi

Pune crime: Young man from Hadapsar, Pune got kidnapped and brutally murdered by a another person over old dispute. According to reports accused called victim to the secluded spot in Fursungi, where he was killed. This shocking incident has created tense atmosphere in surrounding area.

A case has been registered in Fursungi police and they have apprehend Kiran Bhairu Chavan (32) and Rohit Bharat Gaikwad, the main accused in a murder case, along with their minor accomplice. Police are searching for two other suspects still at large.

According to Mumbaitak report, deceased identified as Prasad Virbhadra Devagn was kidnapped from Kalepadal, forced into a car, and taken to a secluded spot near a Ganpati temple in Fursungi. There, he was brutally attacked with an iron rod and stones, resulting in his death.

For the past two months, a dispute between Kiran and Prasad led Kiran to plan Prasad's kidnapping and murder, according to Senior Police Inspector Amol More. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajkumar Shinde and SP Anuradha Udmale visited the crime scene and launched an investigation after receiving information about the incident.