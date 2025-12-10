Pune Hospital Vandalism: Stones Pelted, Property Damaged After Patient’s Death in Hadapsar

Tensions flared at Sahyadri Hospital in Hadapsar on Tuesday after the relatives of a deceased patient staged a protest, alleging severe negligence by the hospital staff. The situation quickly escalated as the family, grief-stricken and angry, began vandalizing hospital property. Eyewitnesses reported that emotions ran high immediately after the patient’s death was announced, with family members accusing doctors and staff of careless treatment. Authorities were called in to control the chaos. The incident included stone-pelting and disruption across the hospital premises, and a video capturing the events has circulated widely on social media, drawing public attention.

Pune: Major Ruckus at Hadapsar’s Sahyadri Hospital After Patient’s Death; Relatives Allege Negligence | VIDEO pic.twitter.com/S9wQQzr9RQ — Maharashtra News (@MahaNews25) December 10, 2025

Pune Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Rajlaxmi Shivankar, stated that the relatives had protested due to concerns about inadequate medical care. She added that the hospital committee has submitted all treatment-related documents, which will be reviewed by a medical panel. If any lapses are detected, legal proceedings will follow. Meanwhile, the individuals involved in property damage have been summoned for inquiry, and the police continue to investigate the incident. Authorities emphasized that the matter is being handled carefully to ensure accountability while maintaining safety for patients and hospital staff during the ongoing investigation.

Responding to the incident, Sahyadri Hospital management expressed deep sorrow over the death of the 76-year-old patient, who was admitted on November 28 in critical condition following prior treatment at another city hospital. Despite exhaustive efforts by their medical team and adherence to established national and international protocols, the patient’s condition deteriorated due to multi-organ failure, leading to his passing. The hospital extended condolences to the grieving family and reaffirmed support for them. They also condemned the violent actions, highlighting the risks posed to patients, families, and staff, and confirmed that a police complaint has been filed for the damages caused.