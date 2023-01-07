Pune: Hotel Manager Arrested For Molestation

The security manager of the Marriott Suites hotel in Koregaon Park, who demanded physical pleasure from a female executive, was detained on Thursday (January 5). On Friday, officials from the Mundhwa police station brought him to court (January 6).



The court remanded him to be held in police custody for one day. However, the key suspect in the case has yet to be apprehended. In this case, a 25-year-old lady has filed a complaint.

According to the police, the accused sought physical pleasure from the woman, a Marriott Suites executive. He forced her to hug him and perform filthy acts on her. Another accused had advised her not to tell anyone about the incident.