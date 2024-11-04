Pune: Independent Candidate Sets Election Official’s Car on Fire

Pune, Maharashtra (November 4, 2024): A shocking incident has unfolded in Pimpri-Chinchwad, as an independent candidate allegedly set an election official’s car on fire just 15 days ahead of the assembly elections. The accused, Vinayak Ovhal, a visually impaired candidate, has been taken into custody by the Kalewadi police.

The incident occurred when Ovhal allegedly attempted to set the car of Anil Pawar, the election decision officer, on fire at a government office. Though the fire was quickly brought under control, preventing a major disaster, the official’s vehicle was damaged.

Police are currently investigating the reasons behind Ovhal’s actions and whether any disputes over nomination papers led to the attempt. However, preliminary information suggest that Ovhal was upset after his repeated requests for a house under the Ramai housing scheme, permission to sell fireworks, and a canteen contract at the Thergaon Municipal Hospital were denied

Ovhal was accompanied by two others, Nagesh Kale and Ajay Gaikwad, when the incident occurred. Kale, who is also disabled, had driven Ovhal to the spot in his rickshaw.

Meanwhile, in the Chinchwad assembly constituency, only seven independent candidates, including Nana Kate, withdrew their nominations on the last day. This leaves the main contest between Shankar Jagtap of the Mahayuati, Rahul Kalate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and Bhausaheb Bhoir, an independent candidate.