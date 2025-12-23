Pune: Jolt to Shiv Sena (UBT) as Key Leaders Join BJP Ahead of PMC Elections

Two senior leaders from the Shiv Sena in Pune joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday. The development comes amid growing political activity ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections.

City BJP president Dheeraj Ghate announced the move at a press conference. He said former group leader Prithviraj Sutar and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Bhosale joined the BJP. Bhosale’s wife Ashwini Bhosale also joined the party.

Ghate said the leaders had worked closely with the BJP in the municipal corporation in the past. He added that their experience would strengthen the party at the local level.

Political activity in Pune has intensified in recent weeks. Leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi have been joining the BJP in large numbers. Last week, 22 office-bearers entered the BJP in Mumbai in the presence of state minister Ravindra Chavan.

The latest inductions from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction are seen as a boost for the BJP’s position in Pune. Party sources said similar moves are taking place in several parts of the city.

BJP leaders said the party has strengthened its base in areas such as Dhayari, Khadakwasla, Sinhagad Road, Parvati and Vadgaon Sheri by bringing in new candidates. Interest is also growing among aspirants from central Pune who are keen to contest on the BJP ticket.

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said in a post on X that the timing of a possible alliance between the Thackeray brothers will be decided on Wednesday. Following the statement, meetings between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray faction have begun in Pune.