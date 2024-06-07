Pune: Junnar Agriculture Department Supervisor Arrested by ACB for Accepting Bribe worth Rs 4000

Junnar (Pune): Bapu Eknath Rokade (57), a supervisor of the Junnar agriculture department, was caught red-handed by the Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 to get a government-sanctioned grant for a tractor.

The farmer, the complainant in the incident, was sanctioned a tractor with a government subsidy through a lottery system. The complainant completed the required documents for this purpose. Rokade, an agriculture supervisor at the Junnar agriculture department office, had demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant to get the sanctioned grant for the tractor.

While accepting Rs 4,000, Rokade was arrested red-handed after laying a trap at the taluka agriculture office. Police inspector Prasad Lonne of the anti-corruption department is investigating further. The action against Rokade has exposed the chaotic functioning of the Junnar taluka agriculture office.