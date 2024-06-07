NDA Meeting In Delhi: CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Ajit Pawar Endorse Narendra Modi For PM Position (Watch)

The results of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 have been announced. Although there was a decline in the number of seats for the BJP this time, the NDA still secured a majority. Consequently, Narendra Modi has claimed the right to form the government. Additionally, Narendra Modi has been elected as the leader of the NDA.

A meeting was convened in the Central Hall of Parliament to elect Narendra Modi as the NDA's parliamentary leader on Friday. During this meeting, all constituent parties of the NDA approved the proposal to elect Modi as the NDA's parliamentary leader. Present at the meeting were Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis.

Eknath Shinde at NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting

#WATCH | Delhi: At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde supports the proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the NDA Parliamentary Party Leader. pic.twitter.com/9U2TTmG7bs — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde were given special prominence on the stage. Additionally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, and all leaders of the NDA's constituent parties were accorded special positions on the stage.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stood up to endorse Prime Minister Modi. He began his speech with the slogans "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai." He then stated, "Today is a historic, memorable day. I endorse the proposal put forth by Rajnath Singh to elect our leader Narendra Modi as the NDA's parliamentary leader on behalf of the Shiv Sena. Over the past ten years, Narendra Modi has led the country forward as Prime Minister, developed the nation, and made India's name known worldwide. He strengthened the economy and fulfilled our collective dream of giving our country a distinct identity. Despite the opposition's falsehoods aimed at misleading the public, the people have rejected them and accepted Narendra Modi." He also affirmed that the alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP is like 'Fevicol ka jod' (a bond as strong as Fevicol glue) and will never break.

Ajit Pawar at NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present at the event. However, Pawar kept his speech short compared to other leaders and announced extension of support to Modi. He stated, "A proposal has been made to elect Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA. I support this proposal."