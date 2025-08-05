Pune: Koyta Gang Ransack Hadapsar, Vandalise Shops and Vehicles; Watch CCTV Video

Vehicles, including cars and bikes, were destroyed and shops vandalised by a group of people in Pune's Hadapsar area on Sunday, August 3. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the social media platform X, raising serious concerns. According to reports, the bike-borne miscreants damaged four parked vehicles on the roadside and ransacked a sweet shop.

According to the CCTV footage, the incident occurred at 12:09 am on Sunday. In the one-minute, 10-second clip, two bikes with three pillion riders each can be seen entering the area. The riders got off the two-wheelers with koytas (machetes) in their hands, then ran on the road and vandalised the parked vehicles and motorbikes.

Panic and chaos erupted in the area as pedestrians fled the scene in fear upon seeing men with machetes, attacking and vandalising vehicles. The miscreants later got back on their bikes and fled the spot.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons at the Hadapsar Police Station. Senior police officer Sanjay Mogale said that around 12 am on Sunday, unidentified individuals arrived on two-wheelers and vandalised four vehicles, including auto-rickshaws and cars, parked along the roadside. They then damaged property inside a shop named "Sweet Smart" using iron Koytas. A panipuri stall was also damaged before the gang fled the scene.

Mogale confirmed that panic spread in the area as a group of five to six individuals, armed with koytas, carried out the attack. Police rushed to the scene upon receiving information, and three suspects have been detained so far.