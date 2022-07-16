Pune: Left canal of Chasakaman burst at Manjrewadi

Rajgurunagar: It is raining in the catchment area of Chasakman dam in Pune district. 4 thousand 295 cusecs have been released to Bhima river through the dam spillway. The administration has alerted the villages and citizens along the river Bhima.

The water of the left canal of the Chaskaman dam is becoming a boon to the village and Shirur. The left canal is 144 km from Chas Dam to Shirur and the farmers here are growing rabi and summer crops on this water supply. It has been more than 25 years since the canal was built. The canal has been made by filling both sides with mud and soil. Big trees and bushes have grown along the canal. The soil of the canal has become brittle due to the roots of these trees.

Meanwhile, a large amount of water is coming into the Chasakman Dam due to continuous rain. Therefore, the dam is 100 percent full by the end of today. So, as a precaution, water has been started to be discharged through the left canal. But in Manjrewadi area, the soil of the canal has loosened and there has suddenly been a big landslide. A large amount of water is being drained from this landslide into the adjacent fields. Locals informed the Irrigation Department about the burst canal through telephone. Police Patil Sonali Vaje informed that on Saturday (16th) morning the Irrigation Department has started the work of draining the canal.

The left canal is lined in some places. Simet construction, subways have been prepared for water. The lining of the canal is still not done. Due to this, canal water is leaking in many areas. Because of this lakhs of liters of water are being wasted. Due to this leakage, the lands of many farmers have become barren. The Irrigation Department has completely ignored this.

