Pune Leopard Attack: Forest Dept Captures Predator That Killed Infant in Daund

Pune, Maharashtra (19, 2024): A leopard that killed a 2.5-month-old infant in Boripardhi village, Daund taluka, was captured by the forest department on Monday. The incident occurred on Saturday in field group number 139, where sugarcane workers were present. Balu Bhaguji Tengale, a resident of Dhaigudewadi in Bhoripardhi, lost his child to the leopard attack while working.

The male leopard's attack sparked fear among local residents, who clashed with forest officials on Saturday, demanding swift action. A cage was placed at the site by the forest department to capture the leopard. On Sunday evening, at around 8:30 p.m., the leopard was successfully trapped.

Forest officials, including Deputy Conservator of Forests Mahadev Mohite, Conservator of Forests Deepak Pawar, and wildlife experts Nachiket Avdhane, Tohin Satarekar, and Aditya Paranjape, were involved in the capture operation.

The forest department has urged the local community to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent future human-animal conflicts.