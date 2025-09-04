Pune: Lodging Manager in Pimpri Threatened With Extortion Over Festival Funds

Pimpri: A shocking case of extortion has been reported in Kalewadi police station limits were a lodging manager was threatened by demanding money in the name of festival contribution. This incident took place on August 30 at Pimple Saudagar. Victim identified as Akhilesh Kumar Mahavir Gautam has filed a complaint in this regard at Kalewadi police station on Tuesday (September 2).

Accordingly, the police have registered a case against Sachin, Ajay and an unknown person. Suspects demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant as contribution. They asked the complainant to send the money to the Phone Pay number with a receipt of Rs 1,200.

If the money was not paid, they threatened to ‘take a look’ and took Rs 1,200 as cash extortion from the complainant by threatening to come again at the same time tomorrow.